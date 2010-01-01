Chivu: ‘Chelsea target best Serie A striker, I would have played in goal for Mourinho’

Former Inter star Christian Chivu has released a very interesting interview with Gazzetta TV. The former Romania International won the treble with Inter in 2010 when José Mourinho was the absolute leader of the Serie A giants.



“The first thing I did after the final was smoking a cigarette in the locker room. Mourinho asked me if it was a problem for me to play on the left but for me it wasn’t. I would have played in goal for him.”



“Inter’s best signing this season is Spalletti, the best choice they could make.”



Chivu has also released an interview with Premium Sport revealing who the best Serie A striker is.



“I’d say Belotti, he is improving and is a concrete striker. Then Icardi and Higuian. I don’t consider Mertens a centre forward but he is playing brilliantly in that position. Credit to him and Sarri.”



Belotti is being linked with moves to Chelsea, Manchester United and AC Milan but Torino won’t sell him for less than € 100 million, which is his release clause.

