City ahead of Arsenal, Ajax in race for £10m Juventus sensation
16 January at 17:50Manchester City are “at the front of the queue” to sign Juventus sensation Moise Kean.
According to the Daily Star (via the Manchester Evening News), the Bianconeri’s teenage star has attracted interest from all over Europe, with Arsenal in tow.
Represented by the tough-talking and hard-bargaining Mino Raiola, the youngster has yet to sign a professional deal with the Bianconeri, and even then couldn’t sign a long-term one, seeing as he is still only 16 years old.
Currently valued at around £10m, Kean has already got minutes in both the Champions League and Serie A under his belt, and is considered one of Italian football’s brightest prospects.
Ajax also came very close to getting Kean: a few weeks ago, Nicola Balice of Calciomercato spoke to his mother about last summer, when the Lancers offered Kean a regular starting berth, only for the Bianconeri to block the move. Remember, Raiola grew up in Holland, and has plenty of contacts there.
