Reports out of England via The Daily Star are connecting the dots for Tottenham defender Kyle Walker. His Instagram post on social media has been read into as a potential goodbye to Spurs fans amid speculation from Manchester City and Chelsea in recent months. Especially considering the rocky relationship between the English right back and Tottenham Coach Mauricio Pochettino, Walker’s departure seems imminent.

More than just the opportunity to jump into a starting role, the massive wage increase would be another enticing reason for Walker to join City or Chelsea. Spurs will not be able to match the salaries of either club, thus the Instagram post today will undoubtedly attract attention. In the coming weeks, it will be seen whether negotiations are underway. His current deal runs through 2021, but with a World Cup year approaching and a wage increase lingering the 26 year old England international will look for what is best for his career.