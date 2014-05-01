City, Chelsea join Bayern in race for Monaco sensation

Manchester City and Chelsea have joined a European-wide race to sign Monaco star Thomas Lemar, L’Equipe write this morning.



In fact, Bayern Munich and Atletico Madrid are also interested in the 21-year-old, who elicits the following quote from a scout interviewed in the piece:



“Lemar is a very, very high level player,” the source said, “Just like Bernardo Silva, I’d see him play in Spain”.



L’Equipe (via Le10Sport) had written about City’s (and Bayern’s) interest last week.



A powerful right winger with very good technique, Lemar has netted seven times this season and earned a call-up with France.



Rather calm about the prospect of a move, Lemar has already revealed that he “wasn’t thinking [about a move] at all. I’m focussed on my football, and on Monaco”.



Lemar, 21, was signed for a paltry €4 million from Caen in the summer of 2015.



He's already managed 12 Ligue 1 goals in that time, already overtaking the totals he established for appearances (22) and goals (5) last season.



@EdoDalmonte