City join Bayern in race for prolific Monaco winger, French international
15 February at 20:45It appears that Bayern Munich aren’t the only European giant interested in signing Monaco winger Thomas Lemar.
L’Equipe (via Le10Sport) claim that Manchester City are also on the case, according to the exclusive report penned on the illustrious French website today.
Lemar has already done well enough this season to become a regular started at the Stade Louis II, even earning his first French cap in the process.
Le10Sport had confirmed that Manchester City were also serious about fellow Monaco man Djibril Sidibe’, so much so that Pep Guardiola was seen in the stands at the end of January as the Ligue 1 leaders took on holders PSG in Paris.
It appears, then, that Guardiola wasn’t only watching Sidibe, but also Manchester United targets Tiemoue Bakayoko and Fabinho, as well as Lemar himself.
Appreciated for his pace and direct approach, Lemar has mostly played on the right wing, though he can be deployed anywhere as an attacking midfielder. He’s enjoying a strong season, scoring seven and setting up six in Ligue 1 play so far.
The 21–year-old has so far been coy about a potential move, saying that he’s “not thinking [about a move] at all. I’m focussed on my football, and on Monaco.
“If other objectives are open to me, however, then this makes me happy”.
