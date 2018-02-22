It sounds like Thiago Alcantara could find himself returning to Barcelona after all.

The young Spanish midfielder has been beset by injuries since joining Bayern Munich four years ago, and wants to re-join the club that launched him in professional football. His deal with the German side is expiring this summer.

According to Mundo Deportivo, however, there’s a problem: Bayern and Barca aren’t getting on, and haven’t spoken to one another in over a year.

Thiago moved to Germany in 2013 to join Pep Guardiola. While he has flashed his talent on numerous occasions, he has played less than 100 Bundesliga games.

Recent reports indicated that he could be on his way back to Spain, as Bayern didn’t want to retain his services.

That said, the 27-year-old has also