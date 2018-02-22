Manchester United may have a key edge in the race for Fred, according to the Mirror.

The Brazilian midfielder has been linked to rivals Manchester City, but it looks like the Sky Blues are pulling out of the race, while Paris Saint-Germain’s interest doesn’t seem to have led to anything tangible yet.

What has happened? It appears that Shakhtar don’t want to let go of the 25-year-old for less than €60 million, a sum that Coach Pep Guardiola believes to be unreasonable.

It’s not a ridiculous notion: the Brazilian has yet to net more than two league goals a season with the Ukrainian giants.

Advisor Gilberto Silva - a former Arsenal man -

City want the Fred to become Fernandinho’s successor, his fellow Selecao man already over the 30 mark, but Mourinho is willing to spend big next summer to complete his squad.