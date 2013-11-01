Manchester City are shopping for a defender, and are looking for

According to the Sun, the Citizens want Harry Maguire of Leicester City.

The youngster has impressed since moving from Hull City in the summer, and is reported to have impressed Pep Guardiola when the two sides faced in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup recently.

The Spanish Coach is willing to pay as much as

56 million for the defender, who joined for as little as

19m in August.

City will need the backup at centre-back, where Vincent Kompany is often injured and Eliaquim Mangala is not trusted to perform. Beyond that, John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi are basically the only reliable starters.

City look capable of fighting on four fronts this season, and will need the backup in order to keep performing at a high level and offering their starters a rest.