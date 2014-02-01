Manchester City could well be rushed into signing Barcelona wantaway Ivan Rakitic, according to the latest reports from Spain.

Also chased by Atletico Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, the 28-year-old’s time is running out at Barcelona but is seen as the solution for Manchester City’s midfield,

Following injury to former Borussia man Ilkay Gundogan, Pep Guardiola needs someone to pull the strings in the middle, with Yaya Toure an ageing player and diminishing force.

El Confidencial are quoted as saying that Rakitic “will have no problem switching teams if he is set to earn more”.

Barcelona are under financial pressure, as they will need to pay for Lionel Messi’s new deal, his current one expiring in 18 months.

Juventus have long been known to like Rakitic, as are Atletico Madrid, who had agreed to terms with the Croatian international when he was at Sevilla, only for Barcelona to nab him.

With Andre Gomes and Denis Suarez stealing his starting berth in the middle, Rakitic looks to be on the way out. Will City be the team to recruit him?