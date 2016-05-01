Real Madrid are considering signing Raheem Sterling, according to Bleacher Report.

A source told B/R that the winger, who has thrived in the last two seasons under Pep Guardiola, is being targeted as part of a major revamp.

"Nothing is imminent, but Sterling is in Madrid's thoughts," the source said.

"It's no wonder City are trying to secure his long-term future. He is in a very good moment."

The England international would be only the latest Premier League player who has been linked to Real (Harry Kane has recently been mentioned a lot) or even joined them (Ronaldo, Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, Steve Mcmanaman, Michael Owen) over the last few years.

Though Mo Salah has rightly been grabbing all the headlines, Sterling has scored 14 goals in 20 Premier League appearances so far, fully justifying the

Real Madrid are struggling in La Liga, with Coach Zinedine Zidane on the chopping block, and striker Karim Benzema, winger Bale and a number of others players (Marcelo) playing poorly or not at all. With Real 16 points behind rivals Barcelona, president Florentino Perez could be planning a revamp.

€60 million that City paid for him in the summer of 2015.