Joe Hart doesn’t look like he’s going back to the Premier League anytime soon.

Anyone in the Top Four is unlikely to nab him, then, despite the fact that Antonio Conte is looking for a replacement for the Madrid-bound Thibault Courtois.

Liverpool, for their part, are unhappy with Loris Karius and Simon Mignolet, who seem to be outdoing one another in the number of goalkeeping blunders they’re making.

The report claims that a £15 million move to Serie A is now on the cards. The 29-year-old has impressed on loan at Torino, and is rated by the Gazzetta as the sixth-best goalkeeper in Calcio, among those who have made 20 or more appearances.

He’s made blunders, but he’s looked better than Willy Caballero and Claudio Bravo, who have replaced him at the Etihad.

report that Manchester City are unwilling to sell the England international to a rival team, with the likes of Liverpool and Chelsea being linked to him in recent weeks.recently heading to talks with the Pensioners, though nothing seems to have come of this so far.