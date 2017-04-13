Reports via As.com’s English site detail fan violence at the start of the Europa League match between Besiktas and Lyon. The events began prior to the game outside Parc Olympique Lyonnais with fans allegedly attacking stadium officials. It is reported that the Turkish club has traveled with nearly 20,000 supporters, and was considered by UEFA as a high-risk rated match. After yesterday’s upsetting bombing of the Borussia Dortmund bus, many football fans again are frowning upon the day’s events.

There were also problems in the north entrance to the stadium as police were forced to use tear gas to control clashes between opposition fans. The kick off to the game was delayed 45 minutes, because the violence did not stop outside. Turkish fans reportedly threw firecrackers and flares at Lyon fan sections, causing the home supporters to run onto the pitch. Eventually the crowd was calmed and the situation slightly eased, and the game continued albeit after the delay.