The Italian Coach - who is in the running for the Azzurri - isn’t getting on very well with club president Waldemar Kita. With only one win in 12 games, his Canaries have slipped to tenth place. Previously challengers for a Europa League spot, the Breton side is now six points short of Europe, and this weekend’s 2-0 loss to Lyon is only the latest straw.

Last week Ranieri didn’t show up to the club’s 75th anniversary party, later claiming that he couldn’t find a parking spot, and that he had a leak at his home. President Kita said that the Italian had been “unprofessional.”

After the 2-0 loss in Lyon, Ranieri called out the president, saying that “if he isn’t happy, he only has one thing to do…”Kita has since doubled back, saying that there was “no problem with Ranieri, but it’s a pity that the end of the season has gone this way.”