Club chief confirms Arsenal and Milan target will 'definitely leave' this summer
26 April at 15:50Schalke have confirmed their midfielder Max Meyer will leave the club after the end of the 2017/18 season.
The 22-year-old made his way into the first team after being promoted from their academy in 2013. After spending five years with the first team, the versatile midfielder has decided to leave his current employers, when his contract expires in the summer.
“Max Meyer will definitely leave Schalke in the summer. Everything suggests that. There is no offer from us and no wish from Max to have a conversation again,” Schalke sporting director Christian Heidel explained.
“A change is part of football. We’re dealing with it in a highly professional manner… Max Meyer will be treated fairly until the final matchday.”
Meyer’s impressive display for the Bundesliga outfit has seen him attract interest from clubs in England and Italy. The Germany international is a transfer target for Arsenal, while AC Milan are still believed to be interested in signing the player.
