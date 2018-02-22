Club chief gives transfer update on Manchester United and PSG target
19 April at 18:00Lazio sporting director Igli Tare claims a failure to qualify for next season’s Champions League will not push the club to sanction the sale of their star players, including Sergej Milinković-Savić.
The 23-year-old has been one of the standout performers for Simone Inzaghi’s side this season. His form has seen him attract interest from the top clubs across Europe like Manchester United and newly crowned French champions Paris Saint-Germain.
After Lazio’s 4-3 victory over Fiorentina, the former sits fourth in the table with 64 points after 33 games, level on points with third place AS Roma.
"In the Champions race we are not intruders: perhaps for so many people we will be seen so, but we deserve to be here. If we did not get there, this would not imply that we will sell some of our talents like Milinkovic-Savic. It is essential for us to achieve this goal for our sporting growth,” Tare told Premium Sport.
