The Ecuadorian scored a sensational goal in yesterday’s 4-0 win over Everton.

He is being used as right-back because he is considered more reliable than Matteo Darmian. Despite buying Luke Shaw in recent years, United have struggled to find an acceptable left-back, and have used Ashley Young to positive effect over the last two games.

"He's been absolutely outstanding for the last 18 months, two years," Neville said in the post-game of Valencia.

"I had doubts as to whether it could last in the long term with him, I thought it was more of a stop-gap until they signed a right-back. But he's the real thing.

"He is a top right-back now. He's strong, quick, supports the attack, and doesn't make any mistakes. United don't need to sign a right-back. To think they signed Matteo Darmian as the right-back, Valencia is head and shoulders above him.

"I think the problem is on the other side at left-back, where Ashley Young was put under a lot of pressure by [Tom] Davies and [Cuco] Martina. Blind's played there, Rojo's played there, Shaw's played there, Darmian's played there, they can't button that one down.”

"But Valencia at right-back has been absolutely fantastic."