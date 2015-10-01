Milan need to “work on their mentality”, club legend Alessandro Costacurta says.

Speaking to the Gazzetta dello Sport (via football italia) , the former Rossoneri defender said that the club was going through “a restart”.

“Slaps taken strongly and immediately are welcome, that’s how the players will get over themselves and focus on real things,” he said in an extensive interview.

“It’ll take more attention from the squad and to the details, he [Coach Montella] has to work on the mentality.”

Milan had a promising two-game start to the season, before sinking with all hands against Lazio. This despite spending 200 million in the transfer window, one that included signing Leonardo Bonucci, Franck Kessie, Hakan Calhanoglu and Andrea Conti, among others.

“It’s the road to start to be that team again, at the top of Mount Olympus, something which was normal for so many years.”

Coach Vincenzo Montella has come under a lot of fire for the loss, despite the fact that he led a very weak Milan to a top-six finish.

“When Montella talks about outside distractions, he’s right. On a technical level I see errors which can be fixed.

“The most serious things was the lack of reaction after the goals. I like Montella, because he plays attacking football. Now he’ll go to a three-man defence but I don’t think that’s the key.