Atletico Madrid star Antoine Griezmann could be heading out of the Wanda Metropolitano this January and a host of clubs are said to be pursuing the Frenchman.

Having joined from Real Socieded back in 2014, Griezmann has flourished under the tutelage of Diego Simeone since he arrived. This season, he has scored five times in 14 La Liga appearances, assisting three times.

He has drawn links with multiple clubs in recent times and could have ended up joining Manchester United, if not for the transfer ban that was imposed on the Los Rojiblancos this past summer. Griezmann has a release clause of about a 100 million euros and any club that looks to sign him will have shell out a lot of money for him.

While Barcelona too have held an interest in signing the forward, reports did suggest that the Catalans had held negotiations with him but Atletico Madrid lodged an official complaint to FIFA regarding Barcelona’s approach for their player.

Here are the clubs that could sign him.

