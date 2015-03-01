Torino want superstar striker Andrea Belotti to stay.

The Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United target has made waves this season, but Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic is rather opposed to the idea.

Having helped his side earn a 3-2 win on the road against Cagliari, the Granata star took his total to 24 goals for the current Serie A campaign, further enticing the many teams who are after him.

With Torino only willing to allow Belotti to leave for his 100 million release clause, Mihajlovic still said that he “would like for him to stay” after today’s win.

A number of teams have chased the Serie A star, including Manchester United, whose Coach, Jose Mourinho, has

Belotti’s star has continued to rise, with former Milan and Juventus Coach Fabio Capello recently claiming that the