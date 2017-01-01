The fall-out from last weekend’s game between Bastia and Nice continues with the home side’s coach François Ciccolini accusing Nice striker Mario Balotelli of insulting his mother as tempers flared in Corsica.





The 54-year-old tactician has told French sports daily L’Equipe that; “I understand Italian perfectly and my mother is someone who you cannot insult, calling her all these names at 80 years of age. People who know me know that I’m not someone who loses my temper easily but I cannot help but react to comments like this”.

The Italian striker accused certain sections of the Bastia support of making “monkey noises” throughout the game and took to Instagram to vent his anger at what had happened. Balotelli of course, is no stranger to controversy but this latest incident has sent shock waves throughout France after the player suggested that he thought it was illegal to display this kind of behaviour in the country.