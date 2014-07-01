Alexandre Lacazette’s Coach has said that it will be

Speaking to the press ahead of Lyon’s weekend game with Nantes, Bruno Genesio had this to say about the Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund target, who is valued at approximately

“The more good players stay in Lyon. the better. Beyond that, it’s up to the player, and the economic aspect.

“The player is the main protagonist here, it’s up to him to make a statement about his future”.

Speaking to RMC after a 4-1 loss to Ajax in the Europa League semi-finals, Jean-Michel Aulas said that “we’ve been discussing with Atletico for two years, so there’s nothing new [to their interest].

“Atletico aren’t the only ones to have made offers on him. If we can keep him, we’ll do everything possible. So it’ll take a very high offer in order to buy him.”

€60 million.wrote today that Lyon are in advanced negotiations with Atletico Madrid over the 25-year-old, who is one of Arsene Wenger’s main summer targets and has scored a stunning 31 goals this season.