‘Cold war’ between Atletico and Real could end up with Florentino triggering Griezmann’s release clause
01 May at 17:40A ‘cold war’ is said to be ongoing between Real Madrid and Atletico and tomorrow’s Champions League semifinal has nothing to do with it.
According to Cadena Ser, Atletico Madrid and Real have begun a battle in the transfer market as the Merengues have set sights on the Colchoneros loanee star Theo Hernandez. The promising left-back is in the form of his life at Alaves and Real Madrid are understood to be willing to trigger his € 24 million release clause.
The player has already reached a verbal agreement with Real Madrid but Atletico Madrid do not want their city rivals to sign one of their most promising defenders and would be ready to offer him to Barcelona for a lower price-tag if that would provide Real Madrid from signing the 19-year-old.
Spanish journalist Manu Carreño says that “it is impossible to rule out that Real Madrid will trigger Griezmann’s € 100 million release clause as a result of the cold war between the two Madrid clubs.”
Griezmann is also a top transfer target of Manchester United but the Frenchman would snub a move to the Old Trafford if José Mourinho’s side fail to qualify for Champions League.
