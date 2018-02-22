Collina: 'Ceferin's words make me happy. On the VAR...'
18 April at 20:20After Andrea Agnelli's critics after the Real Madrid-Juventus match and Aleksander Ceferin's words to Gazzetta dello Sport, Pierluigi Collina spoke during a FIGC reunion at Coverciano. Here is what he had to say on the matter ( via
IlBianconero):
"In football, the interpretation of a referee is something that is very important indeed. There are and will always be dubious/uncertain calls that will lead to different opinions. It is up to the referee to make the final decision and that's all there is to it. Ceferin? His words make me happy but I know what the UEFA president thinks of me for some time now".
WORLD CUP 2018 - :"Will the 2018 World Cup be the best one ever for the referees? Well I hope that it is but not because of the VAR. I hope that the referees prepare themselves well and that the results speak for themselves. VAR? Well I know that a lot of people have been talking about this since it is a new technology but I also hope that people give the referees the credit they deserve...".
Go to comments