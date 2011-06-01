Spurs look to be closing in on their first new signing of the transfer window after Colombian defender Davinson Sanchez was omitted from the Ajax starting XI that lost to Heracles last night in the opening round of the Eredivisie championship.



The 21-year-old has reportedly gone on strike after the Dutch giants refused to sanction a £20M move to North London and after refusing to board the team coach ahead of Saturday’s game, a move away now looks inevitable.





Latest reports in The Mirror claims that Spurs boss Mauricio is desperate to bring the youngster to England with the journal also claiming that negotiations have now moved on with the Premier League side ready to up their offer to around £35M including add-ons.

Pochettino and his chairman Daniel Levy have come under criticism from fans at the lack of new faces coming into the club this summer. Sanchez looks set to be the first new addition to Pochettino’s squad.