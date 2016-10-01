Colombian starlet's agent confirms deal with Barca
30 December at 16:00Despite recent links to small clubs, like Lazio, Colombian starlet Yerry Mina is on his way to Catalonia.
Members of the website LaLazioSiamoNoi.com reached out to the defender’s representatives who confirmed the existence of an agreement between the player and Barcelona.
“In the agreement between the two companies, Barcelona has secured a preferential purchase option at certain values, starting from June 2018,” said Mina’s cousin and agent.
“The agreement signed with the [sporting director] of Palmeiras, Alexandre Mattos, states that Barcelona can sign Yerry Mina for 9 million euros if he decides to take join on 1 July 2018, or 12 million if he waits until the following year.”
However, he stressed that the agreement is not set in stone and it’s possible for other teams to make offers for the precocious defender. Should an offer exceed that of Barca’s, Palmeiras is obligated to warn Barcelona and give them the opportunity to match the value.
Go to comments