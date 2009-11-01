Colombian starlet ‘waiting for Barcelona call’

Jair Mina, uncle and representative of Colombian centre-back Yerry Mina, spoke to RAC1 last night where he discussed his nephew’s long-term future. He addressed the widespread rumours suggesting that he could arrive in Spain as soon as January should Javier Mascherano opt to leave the Blaugrana:



“I was in São Paulo and I spoke with Palmeiras, while I have also been in contact with people at Barcelona. They have decided, given the situation they find themselves in, with two injuries, to wait and see how things develop. We must have patience and hope that everything works out for the best.”



Jair also explained that “Yerry is now on vacation, and is waiting to see what happens. He has a contract with Palmeiras and that is to be respected until he is told otherwise.” He also assured listeners that his move to La Liga is on standby: “He is waiting for them to meet and make decisions. We are calm, Barcelona is a very large institution. They evaluate everything.”



The defender’s representative admitted he would like an agreement to be reached quickly, but explained that “Barça has a plan and a protocol. You have to respect it. Everything is subject to what is agreed between Barcelona and Palmeiras.” Meanwhile, Yerry has offers from other clubs: “There are other clubs interested in him – that’s no secret. The situation must be looked at, but we give priority to Barcelona and we hope that things will work out in the best way for everyone.”



(Mundo Deportivo)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)