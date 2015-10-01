Luis Muriel one of their summer transfer targets.

West Ham United has made Sampdoria stikerone of their summer transfer targets. The Mirror reports that the 25-year-old Colombian has caught the attention of boss Slaven Bilic after some stellar performances for the port club this season including grabbing the only goal as his side beat city rivals Genoa last weekend.

Muriel, who is also being tracked by Real Madrid has a £24 million release clause in his current contract and it’s believed the Hammers are prepared to activate this to bring him to the London Stadium next season.



Bilic is desperate for new attacking reinforcements with current striker Andy Carroll believed to be lining up a move to China in the summer and the Samp man has leapfrogged Liverpool’s Daniel Sturridge as the player that can fill the void in East London.

Muriel arrived at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris back in the summer of 2015 and has netted over 20 times for Samp despite being plagued by injury since his move from Lecce.