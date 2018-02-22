It looks like it could be season over for Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman. French newspaper L’Equipe reports that the 21-year-old French international will have to undergo surgery on an ankle injury which will rule him out of action until next term.



Coman, who joined the Bundesliga giants from Juventus on an initial loan-deal in 2015, has made 21 appearances this season, scoring three goals, but has rarely been in the starting XI sparking rumours of a possible summer move.



The player was only on the field for 22 minutes last weekend having come on mid-way through the second-half against Hertha Berlin before he had to be removed due to the injury.

