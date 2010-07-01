Coman reveals future of exciting Liverpool & Inter target Kimpembe
25 September at 11:15Bayern Munich star Kingsley Coman has released an interview with Telefoot in France to talk about the future of his career as well as the future of some of his former teammates at Psg.
Coman joined Juventus on a free transfer in summer 2014 but left the Old Lady one year later to join the Bundesliga giants.
“I think I have made the right choice [to leave Psg]. I take my professional career very seriously. I take care of everything involving it. I don’t lose myself, which is something that could have happened if I had stayed in Paris.”
Presnel Kimpembe was a teammate of Coman in Psg youth teams and he is now one of the transfer targets of Liverpool and Inter.
Here’s what Coman had to say about his future.
“He is very happy at PSG. I hope for him that he will continue, that one day he will be captain and that he will spend his entire career at the club. "
Go to comments