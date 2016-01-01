The team news is in…



Here’s how we line up for #AFCvCFC pic.twitter.com/86Ud7raraq — Arsenal FC (@Arsenal) August 6, 2017

Arsenal and Chelsea are set to face each other for the first official game of the season in England. The Blues and the Gunners respectivelyand are now set to battle it out for the first trophy of the 2016/17 campaign."To be coach of a great team in England is great, but it also gives you a lot of responsibility”, Conte said in Friday’s press conference."When you arrive in England you must be ready to, I am sure about this."“Arsenal have a really good squad,have kept the same squad as last season, and with players like Sanchez and Ozil they have a really good team and a really good squad.”His Arsenal counterpart Wenger stated: “They have replaced Costa with Morata, maybe less of a goalscorer than Costa but can create more. I expect them to fight for the title. The title race is very open. It’s difficult to predict what can happen.”These are the confirmed lineups whilst you can watch this space for all the live updates.