In 2026 there will be the historic first edition of the 48 team World Cup 48. But where? USA, Mexico and Canada put forward their candidacy: the United States, in this regard have stated that they would host 60 of the 80 matches scheduled, with the remaining 20 to be divided equally between Mexico and Canada. FIFA has announced that there will be a window from January 2019 to February 2020 for candidates to come forward. The final decision for the tournament’s hosts will be made in May 2020.

The president of the American Federation, Sunil Gulati, said: "Today’s announcement will be considered the cornerstone for the US and for the CONCACAF. We feel that this decision is the right thing for our people and for our sport. The United States, Mexico and Canada have individually demonstrated their exceptional ability to host world-class events.” The US was the last CONCACAF nation to host a World Cup in 1994, with Mexico hosting the event in 1986.