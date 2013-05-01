Confirmed: AC Milan close to signing €22m defender

AC Milan are leading the race to sign a new left-back in the summer and L’Equipe confirms our exclusive report from last week. The reliable French paper claims the Serie A giants are in pole position to sign Wolfsburg’s Ricardo Rodriguez who has a € 22 million release clause included in his contract.



Inter and Arsenal were interested in signing the Switzerland defender but the Gunners have almost completed the signing of Schalke 04’s Sead Kolasinac, whilst Inter are not open to match the player’s € 22 million release clause.



L’Equipe confirms AC Milan have already reached an agreement with the talented left-back, although the rossoneri still need to close a deal with the Bundesliga giants.

AC Milan, however, could either match the player’s release fee or offer a similar fee to Wolfsburg, possibly around € 20 million.



AC Milan have also reached an agreement for the signing of Villareal’s Mateo Musacchio and are also considering Papu Gomez to replace Gerard Deulofeu who will make return to Barcelona at the end of the season.

