AC Milan closing date has been postponed again sparking fears among rossoneri fans that the Chinese takeover won’t take place eventually. Chinese Consortium, the closing date was postponed to the 3of March.It is understood, however, that the takeover won’t take place in two days time either as various reports in Italy – from Sky Sport to La Gazzetta dello Sport ­– have announced that the new closing date has been scheduled for the 31of March.but there will be no official announcement regarding the takeover, Italian media claim. In addition to that Goal.com claims that Chinese Consortium does not include strong partners.but Chinese Institutes will only give loans to investors interested in buying a majority share in AC Milan.Sky Italia, in the end, claims that the deal could even collapse in case Sino-Europe fails to pay a furtherThat would be the third € 100 million payment completed by the Chinese Consortium since negotiations begun last summer.