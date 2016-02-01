Confirmed: Argentina’s Lionel Messi suspended for insulting an assistant referee
28 March at 18:26Argentina star Lionel Messi has been suspended for four games with his national team for ‘having directed insulting words at an assistant referee”, FIFA has announced through their official website.
Argentina fans feared their star could have received a similar ban after Argentina’s 1-0 over Chile last week. South American papers, in fact, had reported the player insulted an assistant of the referee claiming that the player’s behaviour could have lead to a suspension.
Messi will be forced to skip four games with his national team with the first game in program that will on tonight in La Paz with the Seleccion that will face Bolivia (away). Juventus star Paulo Dybala could replace La Pulga tonight.
Dybala picked up a muscle injury last week but medical tests have highlighted that the Argentinean star’s injury is not too serious, so much he has been regularly training alongside his Argentina teammates over the last few days.
