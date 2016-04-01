Confirmed - Chelsea bound Dzeko starts for Roma tonight
24 January at 20:20As we revealed exclusively earlier today, Chelsea bound Bosnian international striker Edin Dzeko will start tonight for Roma for one last time when the Giallorossi travel to Genoa to face off with Sampdoria at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.
The 31-year-old has already scored nine times in Serie A this season, adding another 29 in the last campaign.
The former Manchester City player was recently called by Antonio Conte, a call which seems to have swung the pendulum in Chelsea’s favour. The Blues have agreed to a €50 million fee with Roma over both Dzeko and full-back Emerson.
The Blues were known to want another striker, with Michy Batshuayi on his way out. Roma, for their part, have always needed to sell to balance the books in the last few years.
Dzeko wasn’t quite the big hitter at Manchester City, but still managed 50 goals in 130 Premier League games there.
Roma ar lining up Gregoire Defrel and Turkish Yýoungster Cengiz Under on either side of Dzeko tonight.
Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)
