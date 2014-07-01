Confirmed: Diego Simeone snubs Inter move
12 May at 18:35Atletico Madrid boss Diego Pablo Simeone has held a press conference today ahead of this summer’s Audi Cup that will be played by the Colchoneros, Bayern Munich and Liverpool. Asked whether he will be the coach in charge of Atletico for the friendly tournament, the Argentinean said: “I am here to preview this tournament and I think this is the sign that I’m definitely going to stay here next season. I’ll be meeting you for the Audi Cup, that’s for sure.”
Simeone is one of the leading candidates to take over at Inter at the end of the season but the contract of the Argentinean expires in 2018. Chelsea’s Antonio Conte is another huge candidate but, yet again, the Italian is set to snub a move to the San Siro to pen a new deal with Chelse.
Luciano Spalletti and Mauricio Pochettino are also being considered by the Serie A giants with Inter reported to be ready to pay the Spurs manager’s € 5 million release clause.
