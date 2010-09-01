Confirmed: Dybala skips Tottenham clash
08 January at 17:45Juventus star Paulo Dybala will skip the upcoming Champions League clash between the Old Lady and Tottenham, according to the latest report of Sky Sport (via ilbianconero).
The Argentinean sustained a muscle injury in the second half of Juventus’ 1-0 win against Cagliari and according to the Italian broadcasters La Joya won’t manage to recover in time for the first Champions League game between the Serie A and the Premier League giants.
Dybala has picked up a mild to medium thigh muscle strain and he is expected to remain on the sidelines for 30/40 days. Dybala sustained a similar injury last season when he was forced out of action for 48 days.
#Dybala will skip #Juventus' opening clash against #Tottenham in #ChampionsLeague, according to @SkySport— Lorenzo Bettoni (@LoreBetto) 8 gennaio 2018
The Allianz Stadium clash against Tottenham is in program in 36 days, on the 13th of February which means the Argentinean won’t be able to recover in time for the first game of the Champions League knock-out stage.
Go to comments