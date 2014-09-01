Confirmed: Juve star a doubt for Barcelona clash
02 September at 14:31As you already may aware of, Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out from Italy’s next two games against Spain and Israel with a calf injury. The Italy star had medical tests in Turin today and Juventus have just confirmed the player’s injury adding that the 32-year-old is still in doubt for the incoming Champions League clash against Barcelona.
“Giorgio Chiellini has had medical tests today and we can confirm that the player has been diagnosed with a muscle tear of his right calf which, however, does not seem to be a serious one. The player will have to undergo further medical examination in the coming days and remains in doubt for the next league game (against Chievo) as well as the next Champions League clash (against Barcelona).”
According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the player could remain out of action for more than a month and could skip the following seven games of the bianconeri.
