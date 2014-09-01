Aggiornamento sulle condizioni di @chiellini e sul sabato di lavoro a Vinovo https://t.co/lyOFCOswMW pic.twitter.com/PtSFCmGHDp — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) September 2, 2017

As you already may aware of, Juventus star Giorgio Chiellini has been ruled out from Italy’s next two games against Spain and Israel with a calf injury. The Italy star had medical tests in Turin today and Juventus have just confirmed the player’s injury adding that the 32-year-old is still in doubt for the incoming Champions League clash against Barcelona.“Giorgio Chiellini has had medical tests today and we can confirm that the player has been diagnosed with a muscle tear of his right calf which, however, does not seem to be a serious one.(against Chievo) as well as the next Champions League clash (against Barcelona).”According to today’s edition of Tuttosport, the player could remain out of action for more than a month and could skip the following seven games of the bianconeri.