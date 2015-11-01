Confirmed: Juventus reach agreement with Bundesliga defender over free summer transfer

Juventus have reach an agreement with Sean Kolasinac over a free transfer to the J Stadium next summer, a host of Italian newspapers claim this morning.



Calciomercato.com can confirm that the Old Lady has found economic agreement with the 23-year-old left-back whose contract with Schalke 04 expires at the end of the season. The Bosnian defender is set to become the heir of Patrice Evra who is going to leave the Serie A giants in the current transfer window.



​Juventus have also entered transfer talks with the Bundesliga side trying to find an economic agreement to sign the player in the winter transfer window, but Schalke 04 are not likely to accept the maximum offer of € 4 million that the bianconeri have prepared.



​Kolasinac, however, has already agreed to terms with the Serie A giants and in case Juve fail to find agreement with Schalke for January, the player will move to Turin as a free agent at the end of the season.

