Juventus starhas been ruled out of tomorrow’s Serie A clash against AC Milan. The Italian defender picked up a muscle injury in last week-end’s Serie A game against Udinese and Juve manager Max Allegri has decided to drop him for tomorrow’s game against AC Milan as the Old Lady’s tactician hopes him to recover in time for next week’s Champions League against Porto.Chiellini has already missed several games through injuries this season and former Bayern Munich star Mehdi Benatia is said to be the leading candidate to replace the rock-solid defender against AC Milan tomorrow.​Juventus face Porto in Champions League on Tuesday and Max Allegri could have his defender back for that game, otherwise either Andrea Barzagli or Daniele Rugani could replace Chiellini against Porto.Meantime, this is Juventus’ squad for tomorrow’s game against AC Milan.