Juventus trio Federico Bernardeschi, Paulo Dybala and Rodrigo Bentancur are set to skip the club's upcoming Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, the club has confirmed.The 24--year-old Bernardeschi, who joined the club from Serie A rivals Fiorentina, has impressed since joining. This season, the Italian has started six games, appearing 12 times as a substitute. scoring four times and assisting six times. Dybala and Bentacur featured for the club in the first leg and have enjoyed impressive seasons.And the Old Lady have announced the squad that will head to the Santiago Bernabeu and it doesn't include Bernardeschi, Dybala and Bentancur.Bernardeschi sustained a knee injury towards the end of February and hasn't recovered from that injury. As far as Dybala is concerned, the Argentine was shown a red card in the first leg and is suspended for the second leg.The young Bentancur, who started in Turin, was shown a yellow card that ruled him for the second leg.Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)