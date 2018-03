Juventus have just confirmed that they will play a friendly game against the MLS all star next summer. The game will be played on the 1of August in Atlanta, Georgia.“We are happy to represent European football in this year’s MLS All-Star Game”, Juventus Presindent Andrea Agnelli said. It’s an opportunity to get closer to the passionate American soccer fans. For many years, Juventus has considered the United States and Canada as a crucial market forThe first team and the game, however, will be the main show that Juventus offers and we are proud to be in Atlanta.”The All star game is one of the biggest events of the summer and before Juventus other top European clubs had taken part to the event.