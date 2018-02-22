Confirmed: Juventus to play in 2018 MLS All-Star Game
22 March at 16:55Juventus have just confirmed that they will play a friendly game against the MLS all star next summer. The game will be played on the 1st of August in Atlanta, Georgia.
“We are happy to represent European football in this year’s MLS All-Star Game”, Juventus Presindent Andrea Agnelli said. It’s an opportunity to get closer to the passionate American soccer fans. For many years, Juventus has considered the United States and Canada as a crucial market for growing our presence as shown by the opening of our new academies and our digital strategy that has greatly expanded the possibility to connect with fans on this continent. The first team and the game, however, will be the main show that Juventus offers and we are proud to be in Atlanta.”
The All star game is one of the biggest events of the summer and before Juventus other top European clubs had taken part to the event. Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Manchester United, Chelsea and Arsenal have already featured in the game and next summer the Old Lady will take part to the game being the opponent of the MLS All-Star team.
Go to comments