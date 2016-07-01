Confirmed line-ups: AC Milan-SPAL
- AC Milan have lost only one of their previous 32 Serie A meetings against SPAL, winning 19 and drawing 12.
- SPAL have conceded 72 goals so far against the Rossoneri, more than against any other opponent in the top-flight.
- SPAL’s only win against AC Milan came at San Siro in June 1957, with the Rossoneri winning 11 times and drawing four at home against them.
- AC Milan have found the net in each of their last 20 league fixtures – their longest run since March 2009.
- This is AC Milan’s best start to a Serie A campaign since 2006/07, when they took 10 points from the first four games of the season.
- SPAL have failed to score in three of the four games played so far in this campaign, something that happened to them already on two occasions in Serie A (1956/57 and 1963/64).
- SPAL are yet to score away from home in this season, and in each of their two away games they have faced at least 19 shots.
- AC Milan have already scored four goals following a set-piece situation – more than any other side since start of this Serie A.
- AC Milan have faced only 36 shots so far in this Serie A – fewer than any other side.
- Nikola Kalinic marked with a brace his first league start at the San Siro for AC Milan – it was his first brace in Serie A since last December (vs Sassuolo).
CONFIRMED LINEUPS
Milan: Donnarumma; Zapata, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Rodriguez; Kalinic, André Silva
Spal: Gomis; Salamon, Vignati, Felipe; Lazzari, Mora, Viviani, Grassi, Mattiello; Paloschi, Antenucci.
