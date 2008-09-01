Confirmed line-ups: Benevento-Roma
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW AHEAD OF THE KICK-OFF
- Roma lost their last trip to Campania in Serie A against a club different from Napoli: 1-2 against Salernitana back in January 1999.
- Benevento have lost the three home games played so far this season: 0-4 in Coppa Italia against Perugia and 0-1 in both league games.
- Benevento have lost their last four games – on nine of the last ten occasions a team has started a Serie A campaign with a loss, they’ve eventually ended up being relegated (only Cagliari avoided that in 2008/09).
- Benevento have already lost two home games this season, as many as they had lost in the whole Serie B campaign last season at their ground.
- Roma are still on their longest ever run of eight consecutive Serie A away wins.
- Roma have taken six points from the three league games they’ve played so far – over the last five seasons, they’ve always taken at least seven points from their first four fixtures.
- Benevento have the negative record of the most goals conceded this season in the second half (5), while Roma have only scored one after the break this term.
- Roma have already hit the woodwork four times – a league-high.
- Marco D’Alessandro made his Serie A debut with Roma in 2009 – he’s scored a goal against his former side back in April 2016 with Atalanta.
- Edin Dzeko has scored 19 goals and made seven assists in his last 20 Serie A appearances (five goals and four assists in the last six on the road).
