Confirmed line-ups for Arsenal-Watford: Former AC Milan winger Niang starts for the Hornets

Arsenal and Watford are set to meet in an Emirates Premier League clash tonight who seem to be the only team who can compete with Chelsea for the Premier League title. Arsene Wenger’s side sit 2nd in the table but are eight points behind the Blues who face Liverpool at the Anfield Road tonight. Check out the confirmed starting line-ups for tonight’s clash and follow our live updates from the Emirates Stadium. Former AC Milan striker M’Baye Niang starts for the Hornets up front in his Premier League debut.



CONFIRMED LINEUPS FOR ARSENAL-WATORD



Arsenal : Cech; Gabriel, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Ramsey; Alexis, Ozil, Iwobi; Giroud. All.: Wenger



Watford : Gomes; Kaboul, Prodl, Cathcart, Britos,; Janmaat; Behrami, Capoue; Cleverley; Deeney, Niang. All.: Mazzarri

