Confirmed line-ups: Inter-Spal
10 September at 11:35Welcome to our live coverage of Inter-Spal.
Things to know ahead of the kick-off:
- Inter and SPAL have met 32 times in Serie A, the last in March 1968: 22 games won for the Nerazzurri, four for the Estensi (D6).
- Indeed Inter are the team who have beaten SPAL the most times in Serie A (22).
- In the three points for a win era, Inter have started a Serie A season with three wins only in 1997/98, 2002/03 and 2015/16 – they finished in the top four each time.
- Inter have scored 2.7 goals per game on average in their last 15 Serie A home matches (W10, D1, L4).
- SPAL have drawn one game and won one game so far: they’ve remained unbeaten in the first three Serie A matches only three times in their history (1955/56, 1958/59 and 1962/63).
- Inter have fired the most shots from inside the box (22) in Serie A this season.
- 55% of SPAL’s passes have been in their own half, more than any other team in the top Italian league so far.
LIVE UPDATES:
