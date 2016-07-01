Confirmed lineups: Juventus-Fiorentina
THINGS TO KNOW BEFORE THE KICK-OFF
- Fiorentina had picked up just a point over the six Serie A meetings against Juve prior to last January’s 2-1 win at the Franchi.
- The Bianconeri have lost only one of their last 25 home games in Serie A against Fiorentina (19W, 5D), remaining unbeaten in the most recent nine.
- Juventus have found the net in each of the last 31 league home matches against Fiorentina, scoring 53 in the process.
- Juve have bagged 13 goals in the first four match-days – their best scoring record in the opening four rounds of the Serie A since 1959/60.
- The Old Lady are unbeaten at home in 39 games (36W, 3D), winning the most recent three by 3-0 scoreline.
- Fiorentina won and kept a clean sheet in their last away game (5-0 vs Verona), but the Viola had shipped at least two goals in each of their previous five games on the road (D2 L3).
- Juventus are yet to score their first goal with newly signed players this season, while Fiorentina have scored the most with new arrivals (5).
- Last Sunday Paulo Dybala became the first ever Juve player to score eight goals over the opening 4 games of a Serie A campaign.
- Gonzalo Higuain has found the net in five of his last six league games against Fiorentina, including each of the last four.
