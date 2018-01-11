Confirmed: Mascherano snubs Liverpool in favour of China move
11 January at 17:10Barcelona star Javier Mascherano will be joining Chiese side Hebei Fortune in the coming hours, Ansa reports.
The Argentinean star had been linked with a return to Liverpool but he has eventually decided to leave Barcelona to join the Chinese Super League where he should be offered more game time than at Anfield Road.
According to the Italian press agency Hebei Fortune will pay € 10 million to welcome the services of El Jefecito who was promised to leave Barcelona after the arrival of Yerry Mina who was announced earlier today.
Mascherano wants more game time in order to make it into Argentina’s World Cup squad in the summer. The upcoming tournament in Russia is the last World Cup Mascherano can realistically think of playing and the former Reds star does not want to miss his last chance to play a World Cup.
Barcelona will soon announce the player’s exit.
Go to comments