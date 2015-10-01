It’s official: Gabriel Boschilia will not play another minute of Ligue 1 action this season.

His club, AS Monaco, confirmed as much this afternoon on their website.

The Brazilian starlet has been pursued by Arsenal and Juventus, who have long been

Boschilia went down to a Jonathan Rivierez tackle during the Principality side’s 5-0 win over lowly Metz.

Still only 20, the “New Juninho” had netted six goals in the current campaign, three on free kicks.

“Boschilia has been operated. He will be unavailable for six months,” Monaco Coach Leonardo Jardim confirmed. Reports are making it clear that the Brazilian has torn his right Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).