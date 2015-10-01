Confirmed: Monaco star, Arsenal and Juventus target out for season with ACL tear
15 February at 17:20It’s official: Gabriel Boschilia will not play another minute of Ligue 1 action this season.
His club, AS Monaco, confirmed as much this afternoon on their website.
The Brazilian starlet has been pursued by Arsenal and Juventus, who have long been enthusiastic about the strong free-kick taker, something FootMercato wrote about a while ago.
Boschilia went down to a Jonathan Rivierez tackle during the Principality side’s 5-0 win over lowly Metz.
Still only 20, the “New Juninho” had netted six goals in the current campaign, three on free kicks.
“Boschilia has been operated. He will be unavailable for six months,” Monaco Coach Leonardo Jardim confirmed. Reports are making it clear that the Brazilian has torn his right Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL).
