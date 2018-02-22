After suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Marseille, its now been confirmed that Brazilian superstar Neymar will miss the second-leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.



The Spaniards are 3-1 from the first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and now the French league leaders will be without their talisman after a crude challenge from former West Ham play-maker Dimitri Payet.

