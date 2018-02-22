Confirmed: Neymar to miss Champions League return against Real Madrid
27 February at 09:45
After suffering an ankle injury in Sunday’s 3-0 win over Marseille, its now been confirmed that Brazilian superstar Neymar will miss the second-leg of Paris Saint-Germain’s Champions League Round of 16 tie against Real Madrid.
The Spaniards are 3-1 from the first-leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and now the French league leaders will be without their talisman after a crude challenge from former West Ham play-maker Dimitri Payet.
There has been widespread condemnation of the tackle with Payet being accused of deliberately trying to injure Neymar at the Parc des Princes last weekend.
Point médical pour @NeymarJr et @marquinhos_m5— PSG Officiel (@PSG_inside) February 26, 2018
Go to comments